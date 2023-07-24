DLF falls over 2% on slow Q1 growth numbers

Furthermore, DLF will sell 49 percent stake of its unit, Pegeen Builders, to Trident. The unit will develop Trident's Mumbai slum project's first phase.

Shares of DLF declined more than 2 percent at Rs 488 apiece on July 24 at 9:18 am, with nine lakh shares changing hands on NSE. The dip comes after the real estate major’s June quarter earnings fell short of analyst estimates.

According to its exchange filing, the company's consolidated net profit grew 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 527 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 617 crore.

DLF's revenue from operations slid marginally by 1 percent to Rs 1,423 crore, as against Rs 1,442 crore in the same quarter last year.

"We remain optimistic about the demand for housing, as the cycle continues to remain positive. We are gearing up for bringing new products into the markets during the fiscal. We believe that macro tailwinds along with the strong demand outlook augur well for our business," it said in a statement.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) said that DLF had no significant launches during the quarter and sales were largely generated from ongoing projects.

Furthermore, DLF will sell 49 percent stake in its unit, Pegeen Builders, to Trident. The unit will develop Trident's Mumbai slum project's first phase. Currently, Trident, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sahyog Homes Ltd., is developing slum rehabilitation in Andheri.

DLF Home Developers Ltd (DHDL), a wholly-owned subsidiary, has executed a Securities Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement, pursuant to which Pegeen would allot 9,800 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 per share at par to Trident Buildtech Pvt.," the company said on July 21. After allotment, DHDL will hold 51 percent equity share capital of Pegeen.

