App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dixon Technologies rises 7%; Elara Capital initiates buy with 30% upside

It expect revenue/EBITDA/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 19%/31%/36% over FY18-21 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dixon Technologies rose nearly 7 percent intraday Tuesday as research house Elara Capital has initiated buy call on Dixon Technologies with a target of Rs 3,475 with a potential upside of 30 percent.

According to Elara Capital, there is a large addressable market size with market leadership position.

Higher operating leverage, better revenue mix and backward integration are the positives.

It expect revenue/EBITDA/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 19%/31%/36% over FY18-21 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,490.85 and 52-week low Rs 2,381.45 on 26 December, 2017 and 13 August, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.65 percent below its 52-week high and 19.45 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:43 hrs Dixon Technologies was quoting at Rs 2,844.75, up Rs 168.35, or 6.29 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 02:54 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.