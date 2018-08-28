Dixon Technologies rises 7%; Elara Capital initiates buy with 30% upside

Shares of Dixon Technologies rose nearly 7 percent intraday Tuesday as research house Elara Capital has initiated buy call on Dixon Technologies with a target of Rs 3,475 with a potential upside of 30 percent.

According to Elara Capital, there is a large addressable market size with market leadership position.

Higher operating leverage, better revenue mix and backward integration are the positives.

It expect revenue/EBITDA/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 19%/31%/36% over FY18-21 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,490.85 and 52-week low Rs 2,381.45 on 26 December, 2017 and 13 August, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.65 percent below its 52-week high and 19.45 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:43 hrs Dixon Technologies was quoting at Rs 2,844.75, up Rs 168.35, or 6.29 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil