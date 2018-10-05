App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dixon Technologies rises 4% as it enters agreement with Xiaomi India

Dixon Technologies (India) and Xiaomi India has entered into agreement for manufacturing of LED TVs for Xiaomi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dixon Technologies rose 4.4 percent intraday Friday as company commenced manufacturing of Mi LED TVs for Xiaomi in Andhra Pradesh.

Dixon Technologies (India) and Xiaomi India has entered into agreement for manufacturing of LED TVs for Xiaomi.

Dixon shall be manufacturing Mi TVs for Xiaomi from its facility located at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh where it has recently commenced production of Liquid Crystal module (LCM) Line under Central Government’s flagship programme Make in India and such LCM line provides overall cost efficiency to Dixon’s elite allies.

Dixon Technologies has commenced its local production of Mi LED TVs with Mi LED Smart TV 4A 80cm (32”) and Mi LED Smart TV 4A 180cm (43”) for now.

At 12:11 hrs Dixon Technologies was quoting at Rs 2,561.00, up Rs 75.50, or 3.04 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 12:21 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.