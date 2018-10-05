Dixon Technologies rises 4% as it enters agreement with Xiaomi India

Shares of Dixon Technologies rose 4.4 percent intraday Friday as company commenced manufacturing of Mi LED TVs for Xiaomi in Andhra Pradesh.

Dixon Technologies (India) and Xiaomi India has entered into agreement for manufacturing of LED TVs for Xiaomi.

Dixon shall be manufacturing Mi TVs for Xiaomi from its facility located at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh where it has recently commenced production of Liquid Crystal module (LCM) Line under Central Government’s flagship programme Make in India and such LCM line provides overall cost efficiency to Dixon’s elite allies.

Dixon Technologies has commenced its local production of Mi LED TVs with Mi LED Smart TV 4A 80cm (32”) and Mi LED Smart TV 4A 180cm (43”) for now.

At 12:11 hrs Dixon Technologies was quoting at Rs 2,561.00, up Rs 75.50, or 3.04 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil