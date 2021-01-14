MARKET NEWS

Dixon Technologies' board to meet next month to consider sub-division of equity shares

PTI
January 14, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST
 
 
Dixon Technologies, a contract manufacturer of electronic goods, on Thursday said its board will meet early next month to consider sub-division of equity shares of the company.

It will also consider and approve financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 to…consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and consider sub-division of equity shares of the company, Dixon Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) on Thursday closed 2.73 per cent higher at Rs 14,932.75 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
