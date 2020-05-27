Dixon Tech gains 2% as Emkay retains bullish view

Shares of Dixon Technologies gained 2.5 percent intraday on May 27 as Emkay Global has retained its bullish view on the stock after the production-linked incentive scheme for mobile manufacturing in India.

"The production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for mobile manufacturing, which comes with 4-6 percent incentives spread over five years with a minimum investment of Rs 200 crore spread over three years by any domestic company, should augur well for Dixon," said the brokerage.

The above scheme is for mobile phones priced below Rs 15,000 (ex-factory). In addition, similar incentives are there for mobile components but with an investment of Rs 100 crore. Similar incentives are there for international companies manufacturing in India, while investment outlay for them is Rs 1,000 crore over the same period.

Emkay said global brands would be keen to avail the incentives and reduce their manufacturing dependence on China. China accounts for around 47 percent of exported cell phones while India's share is just 1.2 percent of global exports. India is the fastest growing in mobile exports though.

Hence, the brokerage feels Dixon is best-placed to benefit from this shift as it would gain with incremental mobile exports from India, along with global brands shifting part of their volumes for domestic market from existing vendors to avail the benefits.

"Increasing focus of brands to outsource manufacturing has been benefiting Dixon and it has been creating scale across business categories. Further, the focus on backward integration and ODM business has also been driving margin profile of the company," Emkay said.

Given the track record of customer wins, along with majority of revenue contribution from global brands and with exports in lighting for an international brand, provide confidence on the quality front and should continue to attract new customers, it added.

Over the last 12 months, the company has been focusing on improving working capital, which has shown positive results in FY20.

Management believes that incrementally, there would be further scope for working capital improvement, along with tight cost control

measures post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Management is confident on new deal wins and underlying business normalcy from Q2. Hence, Emkay raised its target multiple to 30x from 23x as it believes multiples will normalize once company records new deal wins.

The brokerage has retained a buy rating on the stock with a revised target of of Rs 5,172, implying 15 percent potential upside from current levels.

The stock was trading at Rs 4,564.05, up 1.38 percent on the BSE at 12:27 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



