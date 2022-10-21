Diwali pick | Ashvin Shetty of Marcellus Investment confident about growth runway for Mold-Tek Packaging in 3-5 years

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Ashvin Shetty, Co-founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, revealed a smallcap winner - Mold-Tek Packaging - as his Diwali pick.

Mold-Tek Packaging is a part of Marcellus’ Little Champs Portfolio. The must haves for companies in this portfolio, according to Shetty, is good governance and prudent capital allocators. In addition to these two factors, another essential element is that the company should be a market leader or must hold a dominant position in the sector.

Mold-Tek Packaging is a leading player in the rigid packaging business and is into manufacturing decorative packaging containers for paint, lubricant, FMCG & foods (F&F) industry. It was the first to introduce in-mould label (IML) decorative products and QR coded packaging products in India.

Shetty is of the opinion that Mold-Tek Packaging has the strongest moat in the industry and is confident about the growth runway for the company in the next three-five years.

The reason why Shetty likes Mold-Tek Packaging is for the three strengths the company possesses: product innovation, backward integration, and customer stickiness.

“We are confident about the growth runway for the next 3-5 years for the company,” he said. Within the existing segments of paints, lubricants and IML, there is a lot of penetration opportunity for the company, particularly in the FMCG space, as IML adoption is at a nascent stage, he explained. He believes IML adoption is one of the biggest growth levers for the company.

Besides, the company’s foray into a new segment of injection blow moulding where it is targeting on pharmaceutical and over the counter customers, has also improved the outlook.

The management had said during the conference call after detailing Q1 results, that Mold-Tek Packaging is continuously witnessing strong demand traction from F&F players and also sees strong demand from the lubricants business, led by customer addition.

As a result of strong demand traction from all business segments, the packaging company increased its capital expenditure guidance for FY23 to Rs 125 crore from Rs 80 crore earlier.

Historical growth rate of the company has been very consistent at around the 20% mark, Shetty said. Operating profit growth rate of 20 percent is a good metric and judging the company on the basis of revenue growth might be misleading because there is an element of pass through of the input costs, he elaborated.

In Q1 FY23, the company’s revenue rose by 55 percent YoY to Rs 208 crore led by around 49 percent volume growth in the reporting quarter. Top five clients contribute about 65 percent of overall sales of the company, and Asian Paints is the largest customer of the company followed by HUL, Castrol and Hutson Agro.

Meanwhile, gross margin declined 366 bps on year in the quarter, mainly due to use of high cost inventory but the fall in operating margin was restricted at 99 bps on year due to better operating leverage, analysts had said.

Mold-Tek passes its raw material price changes on a monthly or a quarterly basis to its clients depending upon its arrangements with them and the management expects operating margin to improve in the upcoming quarters led by softening of raw material prices, the management had said.

Despite the pandemic-induced challenges, Mold-Tek Packaging has seen an acceleration in growth in the last three years, Shetty highlighted. It has also been able to maintain their Return On Capital Employed (ROCE) at about 20 percent.

On being asked about the competitive landscape, he pointed out that there are different competitors in different segments. Though he quickly added that the reason he likes Mold-Tek Packaging is because it has presence across all the segments.

The industry margin and ROCE is around 10-12 percent and interestingly Mold-Tek Packaging is able to take that to 18-20 percent mainly because of operating efficiencies, he added.

Talking about the valuation, Shetty said, “The company’s current market capitalization is close to Rs 2,800 crore and last year they generated a PAT (profit after tax) of close to Rs 65,000 crore. So the company is trading at 40 times on a trailing FY22 multiple."

The stock has risen 187 percent in the past three years, but is down 8 percent in the past one month. The scrip is trading closer to its 52-week high of Rs 1,058 per share and ended at Rs 905 per share on the BSE on October 21, up 1.48 percent.