Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: NSE, BSE to hold customary one-hour special Mahurat Trading, here's details

Among other details, BSE and NSE informed that the block deal session will run from 5.45 pm till 6 pm. The pre-open session will take place between 6 pm and 6.08 pm.

October 29, 2021 / 04:31 PM IST
The stock markets on November 4 will conduct the customary one-hour special Mahurat Trading, between 6.15 pm and 7.15 pm, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. This time is beyond the normal trading hours but has been fixed as per the astrologically defined auspicious moments of the day.

Among other details, BSE and NSE informed that the block deal session will run from 5.45 pm till 6 pm. The pre-open session will take place between 6 pm and 6.08 pm. The stocks added that all trades executed in the Diwali Muhurat trading session would result in settlement obligations.

ALSO READ: Muhurat Picks | AnandRathi betting on these 6 stocks this Diwali

The normal market will remain open between 6.15 pm and 7.15 pm, while the call auction illiquid session will be from 6.20 pm to 7.05 pm. Earlier in 2020, the one hour special session was held on November 14.

According to the Hindu calendar year, this year's session would mark the advent of Samvat 2078 which starts on Diwali. Mahurat Trading is believed to bring prosperity and wealth throughout the year.

Ahead of the Mahurat trading, Lakshmi Poojan will take place from 4.45 onwards and following that felicitation of vaccination warriors will begin at 5.30 pm. The opening bell ringing ceremony or Mahurat Trading will begin from 6.15 onwards.

The trading community has followed the stock trading on this day as part of an old symbolic ritual for more than half a century now. They consider it a good omen to do token trading on this day to propitiate Goddess Lakshmi, the Indian goddess of wealth and prosperity, for her blessings throughout the Samvat year.
Tags: #BSE #Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021 #Muhurat Trading 2021 #NSE #stock exchange #stock market
first published: Oct 29, 2021 04:31 pm

