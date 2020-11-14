Diwali 2020 | Sensex, Nifty end with gains on Muhurat trading, herald positive beginning of Samvat 2077

Marking the positive beginning of Samvat 2077, Indian equities logged healthy gains on the occasion of Muhurat trading on Diwali 2020 as traders bought select heavyweights, including HDFC twins, Infosys, TCS, and Reliance Industries.

Muhurat trading is a symbolic trading session which the stock exchanges hold on the occasion of Diwali every year.

This customary one-hour trading session, mostly in the evening, is considered auspicious and marks the beginning of the new Samvat which is Hindu accounting year.

After touching a record high in opening deals, the benchmarks remained in the green for the complete one-hour session.

The Sensex hit the record high of 43,830.93 and Nifty scaled the new peak of 12,828.70 during the Muhurat trading session.

Eventually, Sensex closed 195 points, or 45 percent, higher at 43,637.98, while the Nifty settled with a gain of 60 points, or 0.47 percent, at 12,780.25.

BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices closed 0.62 percent and 0.84 percent higher, respectively.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with Oil & Gas and Telecom gaining over a percent each.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 169.27 lakh crore on November 14 from Rs 168.33 lakh crore in the previous session on November 13.

While Samvat 2076 was quite volatile for the market, the new Samvat is expected to augur well for equities.

Analysts and brokerage firms are bullish on market prospects as events such as the US election is over and positive reports on the vaccine front are giving hopes that soon COVID-19 will be under control.

Improving macroeconomic indicators are also signalling bulls will have enough fodder for jumping higher.

"We have a long bull market ahead. There may be corrections to keep the valuations healthy but these corrections should be bought," said market veteran Madhu Kela in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on November 14.

"Too many things are coming for a good market ahead. If you look at what all is done apart from liquidity, with these kinds of low-interest rates companies are benefitting," said Kela.

"What the government has done in the last six months, including the labour and agriculture reforms and PLI scheme, makes me believe that we have a long way to go for this market," he said.

Kela said he is focussing on stocks that are neglected and likely to get benefitted from recent government measures.

"I would look at more on neglected sectors, more on the manufacturing side and sectors that will benefit from the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme and PLI scheme," Kela said.

The markets have fully recovered the losses and with the US elections uncertainty behind, Samvat 2077 looks promising for the emerging markets, said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities.

"Nifty by next Diwali can touch 14,000. Markets have discounted FY22 earnings already and if earnings visibility improves, 2023 earnings will start getting factored. So, for FY23 Nifty earnings could easily cross Rs 700 and in that scenario a 14.000 on the Nifty index looks very likely," Kulkarni said.

Global brokerage house Goldman Sachs has upgraded India to 'overweight' and raised the Nifty's 2021-end target to 14,100.

Goldman Sachs is of the view that the market has moved higher as investors gained confidence in improving economic momentum.

Global brokerage firm Nomura is of the view that the Nifty may hit the level of 13,640 by December 2021.

Nomura is of the view that the improvement in sentiment around the pandemic and improving high-frequency growth indicators and corporate earnings as the economy opens up could lead to market overlooking potential growth concerns that can emerge over time.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.