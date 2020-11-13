Diwali 2020 | Key things to know about Muhurat trading

Muhurat trading is a symbolic trading session which the stock exchanges hold on the occasion of Diwali every year.

This customary one-hour trading session, mostly in the evening, is considered auspicious and marks the beginning of the new Samvat which is Hindu accounting year.

Many believe that trading during this one hour will bring good luck in investing for them for the entire next year- the new Samvat.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14 and both stock exchanges will hold Muhurat trading from 06:15 pm to 07:15 pm.

Muhurat trading is more of a customary practice than a truly investing event. It has a tinge of religion and shades of culture.

"Muhurat is an occasion in which the investing and trading communities pay tribute to goddess Lakshmi, the benevolent deity of wealth and prosperity, and celebrate the start of ‘Samvat’ or the New Year. According to the Hindu calendar, Muhurat is considered an auspicious time. And during this hour, planet set themselves in such a way that work done during this time give good result and prosperity," said Jaikishan Parmar- Senior Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking.

At this juncture, when the market is teeming with positivity and looks poised for scaling fresh peaks, one can make the most of Muhurat trading by making fresh bets on quality stocks.

Experts point out as Muhurat trading marks a new beginning, it’s the right time to analyse asset allocation and find out what is working and what is not.

As the trading is restricted to only an hour, one must not get carried away and make a prudent move.

Experts suggest as the space for profit-booking is also limited one may avoid day trading strategy during this special trading session whereas new investors, looking to get started, can make token investments to mark the auspicious occasion.

"Whether you invest during Muhurat trading or normal days, an investor has to check due diligence before investing. Once the company clear due diligence, an investor must go through the company's financials and what are the aspects which will drive growth and return ratio," said Parmar.

"A company with clear management, healthy balance sheet which has growth potential for the long-term should be considered for investing," he added.

Analysts believe the new Samvat will augur well for the market with COVID-19 coming under control and the economy back on track.

“The pace of reforms is picking up and on the market, I remain as bullish as ever. I was extremely bullish in June and I am extremely bullish even today,” said ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Jyoti Roy, DVP- Equity Strategist at Angel Broking believes that a 10-12 percent upside in Nifty is possible in the markets over the next one year, citing the increasing likelihood of a second US stimulus package coupled with low-interest rates globally and increasing the likelihood of vaccination starting at the beginning of 2021.

"We believe that it should not be difficult for the Nifty to trade closer to levels of 13,500 by next Diwali," he said.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.