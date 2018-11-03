Diwali 2018: Muhurat Trading to start at 5:30 pm on November 7

The BSE and NSE will remain open for trade on Laxmi Pujan for an hour. This session is popularly known as Muhurat Trading and is considered auspicious as trades conducted within these 60 minutes are believed to usher prosperity and wealth.

The pre-opening session will be held between 5.15 pm and 5.30 pm. The opening bell ceremony will be held at 5.30 pm and trading will continue for an hour up to 6.30 pm.

From October 19, 2017 (Muhurat Trading) to October 31, 2018, the Sensex has gained 5 percent and the Nifty is up 0.87 percent. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 10 percent and 17.5 percent, respectively, during this period.