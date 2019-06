Divis Labs gains 4% as US FDA issues no observations for Andhra facility

Divi's Laboratories shares climbed 3.6 percent intraday on June 17 after the US health regulator concluded inspection of Andhra Pradesh unit with zero observation.

Divi's was one of the biggest gainers in last one year, rising 46 percent riding on strong earnings growth. The stock was quoting at Rs 1,578.70, up Rs 51.80, or 3.39 percent on the BSE at 1156 hours IST.

On June 15, the pharmaceutical firm announced that its Unit-II at Bheemunipatnam, Andhra Pradesh was inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration USFDA from June 10 to 15, 2019.

This was a general current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) inspection by the USFDA, the company in its BSE filing said, adding the inspection concluded with no 483 observations.