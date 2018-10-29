Divis Labs spikes 14% on Axis Capital, Equirus upgrade after strong Q2 earnings

Divis Laboratories shares rallied as much as 14 percent in morning to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,433.35 as brokerages turned bullish on the stock after strong Q2 earnings.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,400.05, up Rs 146.15, or 11.66 percent amid high volumes on the BSE, at 09:46 hours IST.

Axis Capital has upgraded the stock to buy and also raised target price to Rs 1,440 from Rs 1,320 as it believes company is in a sweet spot given strong chemistry skills/ manufacturing excellence.

The research house also raised FY19/20e EPS estimate by 17/9 percent.

Equirus, too, upgraded Divis Labs to long from add and increased target price by 15 percent to Rs 1,485 from Rs 1,292 earlier as Q2 proved to be a comeback quarter for the company.

It has raised FY19/ FY20 EPS estimates by 17/19 percent.

The pharmaceutical company reported stellar performance for the quarter ended September 2018 after all the issues with USFDA being resolved.

Benefit from shortage of APIs from China and normalisation of operations results along with rupee depreciation helped the rupee beat analyst estimates.

Profit during the quarter grew by 92.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 397.65 crore and revenue increased 44.3 percent to Rs 1,285 crore, the company said in its filing.

On the operational front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 85.5 percent to Rs 514.13 crore and margin expanded by 890 basis points to 40 percent compared to same period last year.

In the first six months period ended September 2018, its profit grew by 73 percent year-on-year to Rs 664 crore and revenue increased 33.2 percent to Rs 2,280.3 crore.