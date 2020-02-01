App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 10:00 AM IST

Divis Labs share price gains 2% after no USFDA observations for Chippada unit

The company's Unit-II in Andhra Pradesh inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration in the last week on January.

Share price of Divis Laboratories gained 1.66 percent in the morning trade on February 1 after Chippada unit cleared the inspection from the US health regulator.

The company's Unit-II at Chippada village in Andhra Pradesh's Bheemunipatnam district was inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from January 27 to 31.

"The inspection has been concluded with no '483'observations," the company said in its BSE filing.

The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on February 5 to consider standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2019.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,983.95, up Rs 30.50, or 1.56 percent on the BSE at 0926 hours.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 10:00 am

