Divis Labs share price gains 2% after no USFDA observations for Chippada unit

Share price of Divis Laboratories gained 1.66 percent in the morning trade on February 1 after Chippada unit cleared the inspection from the US health regulator.

The company's Unit-II at Chippada village in Andhra Pradesh's Bheemunipatnam district was inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from January 27 to 31.

"The inspection has been concluded with no '483'observations," the company said in its BSE filing.

The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on February 5 to consider standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2019.