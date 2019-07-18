Here's why Divi's Lab can deliver 15% return in 6 months

Nifty witnessed a pullback in the current week after the sharp decline seen in the last two weeks. The index on July 17 crossed over the past five sessions high around 11,600-11,650, signalling a pause in the ongoing corrective trend.

Going ahead, as the Nifty is maintaining higher high and higher low on the daily chart, we expect it to extend the current pullback towards 11,800, as it is the confluence of the 61.8 percent retracement of previous decline (11,982–11,461) and the negative gap on July 8 placed at 11,811-11,772.

The Nifty Midcap index continued to consolidate over a seventh consecutive week. In the process, it retraced less than 78.6 percent of preceding three week’s rally.

The slower pace of retracement along with elongated time consolidation signifies healthy consolidation, aiding weekly stochastic to cool off the overbought situation (currently at 31).

Going ahead, we advise investors to stick to quality stock as we sail through Q1FY20 earnings season.

Here are two stocks that could give 9-15 percent return in the next 1-6 months:

Divis Laboratories: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,651| Target: Rs 1,890|Stop loss: Rs 1,515| Upside: 15 percent| Time Frame: 6 months

The share price of Divi's Laboratories has undergone a healthy consolidation, aiding weekly RSI oscillator to cool off from the overbought situation (currently placed at 54), thereby offering fresh entry opportunity over the medium-term.

On the weekly chart, the stock has been trading in an upward sloping channel and is currently forming a higher high-low, indicating a conclusion of a secondary phase of consolidation, in turn, suggesting a resumption of the primary uptrend.

We believe it has formed a strong base around Rs 1,500 thus provides a fresh buying opportunity. The strong support at Rs 1,500 is based on the confluence of 80 percent retracement of last up move (Rs 1,420–1,775), at Rs 1492 and 52-weeks EMA, at Rs 1,500.

The aforementioned technical evidence makes us believe the stock will maintain its positive momentum and head towards Rs 1,890.

Firstsource Solutions: Buy| LTP: Rs 53| Target: Rs 58| Stop loss: Rs 49.80| Upside: 9 percent| Time Frame: 14 days

The share price of FSL has formed a higher bottom at the 61.8 percent retracement of the previous up move (Rs 39 to Rs 58) placed around Rs 47.

The last five weeks' up move from the support area and formation of higher highs and higher low signals a reversal of the corrective trend and provides fresh entry opportunity.

The stock has given a breakout above the last five weeks consolidation range (52.50-47.00) with volumes suggesting further upsides in coming sessions.

The stock has recorded “Golden cross” on July 12 where 50-day SMA crossed above 200-day SMA suggesting a major shift in trend direction.

Among the oscillators, 14-day RSI is in rising trajectory above its 9-day average that supports the positive bias.

We expect the stock to head northward towards Rs 58.

The author is Head Technical at ICICI Direct.com Research.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.