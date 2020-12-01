PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dividend per share for CPSE stocks to rise over FY20-23; CPSE index has highest dividend yield of 6%: ICICI Sec

The brokerage firm highlighted that the CPSE index has the highest dividend yield of nearly 6 percent among all benchmark indices and the current environment of negative real interest rate is positive for dividend yield stocks.

Moneycontrol News

The dividend per share for most CPSE stocks are expected to rise over FY20-23 owing to rising EPS and free cash flow from operations (FCFO) over the same period, said brokerage firm ICICI Securities in a note on December 1.

Rising global liquidity, declining fixed-income yields and real interest rates are increasing the attractiveness of dividend yield stocks, said the brokerage firm.

"High dividend yield stocks appear attractive as their yields are now comparable to other fixed-income instruments while having the added advantage of ‘inflation hedge’ characteristics of stocks as an asset class," the brokerage firm had said in its previous note.

ICICI Securities highlighted that the Nifty's price return CAGR has been 12.6 percent over the past 20 years, while total return (based on dividend reinvestment) has been 14.3 percent.

This extra return from reinvested dividends, as per the brokerage firm, is three times the original invested amount—Rs 10 lakh invested in January 1999 in the Nifty index has turned into Rs 37 lakh solely on the back of reinvestment of dividends, while capital appreciation gain is Rs 1.08 crore.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 12:42 pm

