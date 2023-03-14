Divgi TorqTransfer lists at 5% premium in the first mainboard listing of 2023

Automotive component maker Divgi TorqTransfer’s shares opened 5 percent higher from its issue price on March 14. Meanwhile, analysts had expected a flat listing, given unfavourable market conditions.

The stock started trading at Rs 620 on the NSE and Rs 600 on the BSE. The company had priced its IPO in a band of Rs 560-590.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems was subscribed 5.44 times during the bidding which ran from March 1 through March 3. The company and its shareholders raised Rs 412 crore from the IPO.

The funds will be allocated towards acquiring equipment and machinery for the company's manufacturing facilities, the firm has said.

The company operates three manufacturing and assembly plants in Karnataka and Maharashtra. A new facility is coming up at Shirwal in Maharashtra and is expected to be fully operational by fiscal 2024. Analysts Moneycontrol spoke to said investors should partially book profits and hold the remaining allotment for the long-term. Related stories China to raise retirement age to deal with aging population

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Global Surfaces IPO sees 68% subscription, retail portion booked 94% on Day 2 “We like DTS for its technical prowess in transmission space and incremental revenue streams coming on-board, going forward in EV transmission as well as dual clutch transmission space,” ICICI Securities said in its IPO note. Manish Chowdhury, head of research at Stoxbox said “Investors should stay put as the company has multiple levers in place to chart a higher growth trajectory such as strong promoter background, robust business growth outlook, good margin profile and reasonable valuation.” For FY22, the firm reported revenue of Rs 233.78 crore against Rs 186.58 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 46.15 crore versus Rs 38.04 crore last year. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​

Moneycontrol News