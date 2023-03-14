 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Divgi TorqTransfer lists at 5% premium in the first mainboard listing of 2023

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

For FY22, the firm reported revenue of Rs 233.78 crore against Rs 186.58 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 46.15 crore

Automotive component maker Divgi TorqTransfer’s shares opened 5 percent higher from its issue price on March 14. Meanwhile, analysts had expected a flat listing, given unfavourable market conditions.

The stock started trading at Rs 620 on the NSE and Rs 600 on the BSE. The company had priced its IPO in a band of Rs 560-590.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems was subscribed 5.44 times during the bidding which ran from March 1 through March 3. The company and its shareholders raised Rs 412 crore from the IPO.

The funds will be allocated towards acquiring equipment and machinery for the company's manufacturing facilities, the firm has said.