Divergence between USDINR & DXY?

The above graph is the line chart of Dollar Index & ADXY Index on Primary Y- axis and USDINR on secondary Y-axis from 12th May 2014 to till now.



The Dollar Index which measures the greenback versus a basket of six major currencies reversed from the 12 year of high last month. In the last one month, The Dollar Index declined approx 5% due to disappointing economic data from U.S and speculation over delay in the interest rate by U.S central bank.



ADXY monitors Asian currencies market on aggregate basis. The ADXY is a spot index of emerging Asia most actively traded currency pairs valued against the U.S dollar. ADXY gained 1.5% in last one month. ADXY gained its momentum as oil prices reversed from lower levels and it could lead to rising inflation outlook. Indian rupee dropped drastically in last few days. While in the last one month Rupees declined 1.55% against U.S dollar due to rise in crude oil prices along with fall in equity markets.



Looking at current inverse relation of ADXY and DXY it is clear that ADXY is heading higher and can move up further till its resistance of at 115 levels. Dollar Index is looking very good support at 93.50. Technically speaking, USDINR is looking very good resistance of 64.20. If prices sustain above this line, it can further rise. On the lower side, we can see very good support at 63.50. Above chart also witnessed the relation between the US dollar index and USDINR. Historically, there is a negative divergence between DXY and USDINR but it is not following in last six month.



