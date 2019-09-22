App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Distribution Days: How to track market weakness in a confirmed uptrend

Though a distribution day hints at institutions liquidating their positions, it loses its impact after 25 trading sessions. A distribution day is also removed from the count after the index rallies 5 percent above that day’s close.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

William O’Neil India

We all know the importance of market status in determining an investor’s stance in the CANSLIM style. It not only helps you realise gains by being aggressive when the risk is minimal but also protects you from unwarranted risks of markets.

When the market is in a confirmed uptrend, it is the best time to make the most of your gains. This is when most breakouts are successful, and hence an investor carefully following the patterns of his/her stocks makes big gains.

But, how can you pre-empt a probable weakness in the market so that one can lock-in gains and play defensive with less or no exposure? A distribution day can provide a systematic and credible approach to do that.

What is Distribution Day?

A distribution day is when a market representative index (for example, Nifty50) loses more than 0.2 percent in a day, with volume higher than that of the previous session.

When a distribution day occurs, it hints that big institutional investors are exiting or reducing their positions in the market. Institutional activity is what moves any market, especially in India where retail participation is small.

How Does it Help in Sensing Market Weakness?

After Friday’s massive upmove, we have changed the market status to a Confirmed Uptrend. An investor keeps count of all valid distribution days during a Confirmed Uptrend. Successive distribution days imply a weakening market.

But, what threshold of distribution day count is enough to say the market is under pressure? A distribution day count of 2–3 is benign and usually normal in a Confirmed Uptrend. But when the count increases to 5–6, one should prepare to get his/her positions trimmed.

Distribution Day Expiry

Though a distribution day hints at institutions liquidating their positions, it loses its impact after 25 trading sessions. A distribution day is also removed from the count after the index rallies 5 percent above that day’s close.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 22, 2019 09:23 am

tags #Expert Columns

