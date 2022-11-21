Disney soars on CEO shift, while S&P 500 is little changed

Representative Image

Wall Street stocks were little changed early Monday as markets assessed the latest rise in China Covid-19 cases, while Disney rallied following an executive shakeup.

The lackluster performance in US indices came on the heels of declines in many Asian and European markets after China its first coronavirus fatality in six months, exacerbating worries about another round of restrictions in the world's second-biggest economy.

Meanwhile, Disney shot up nearly eight percent as it ousted Bob Chapek as chief executive and said it would bring back longtime former chief Bob Iger as it struggles to boost the financial performance of its streaming business.

About 20 minutes into trading at the start of a holiday-shortened week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 33,778.22.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent at 3,960.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.2 percent to 11,126.53.

Investors were expecting subdued trading during the week, which includes the Thanksgiving day holiday when markets will be closed on Thursday.