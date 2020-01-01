Dishman Carbogen share price tanks 10% after I-T raid unveils unaccounted cash of Rs 160cr

The I-T department had carried out a major search-and-survey operation on multiple premises held by the pharma company on December 19.
Shares of Dishman Carbogen Amcis fell 10 percent intraday on January 1 after a media report indicated that the Income Tax Department found unaccounted cash of over Rs 160 crore during the raid.
While clarifying on the I-T raid, JR Vyas, MD of Dishman said there was one (raid) which happened 1-2 weeks back, and after that nobody has come or contacted.
"It is a surprise to me because there has been no communication, no letter, no one-to-one chat. They have to send me the statement because verbally whatever we have to say during the statement, we have told them. None of the statements says about this money. Cash withdrawn are all from the cash drawn from the accounts of cash paid money," he told CNBC-TV18.
"Following a search-and-survey operation on Dishman Carbogen earlier this month, the state Income Tax Department has claimed to have found a trail of unaccounted for cash of more than Rs 160 crore. The total cash trail in the case is Rs 327 crore," The Times of India said.
The I-T department had carried out a major search-and-survey operation on multiple premises held by the pharma company on December 19."The teams had found and seized valuables worth Rs 1.39 crore including Rs 64.47 lakh in cash and Rs 42 lakh in 16 foreign currencies. The investigators are yet to disclose the details of seizures from 24 lockers," the report said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.