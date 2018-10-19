App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dish TV tanks 6% after brokerages say RIL-Hathway-DEN deal negative for broadcasters & DTH players

Bank of America Merrill Lynch also said Dish TV is likely to be vulnerable from RIL's acquisitions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Direct to home television operator Dish TV shares fell as much as 6 percent in morning to hit more than four-year low after Reliance Industries signed agreement to acquire controlling stake in Hathway Cable and Den Networks.

The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 47.25, the lowest levels since May 2014. It corrected more than 10 percent in previous five consecutive sessions ahead of this deal and plunged 38 percent year-to-date.

Reliance Industries on Wednesday announced strategic investments in and partnership with cable television service operators Den Networks and Hathway Cable.

Jio will acquire 51.34 percent stake in Hathway Cable by investing Rs 2,940 crore through a preferential issue. The company will issue 90.8 crore shares to Jio at Rs 32.35 per share.

related news

Jio will also acquire 66.01 percent stake in Den Networks by investing Rs 2,045 crore via a preferential issue and also through a share purchase agreement of Rs 244 crore with the existing promoters.

IDFC Securities said the RIL deal is the best thing that could happen to Hathway and Den. RIL invested in multiple system operator (MSOs) to get access to local cable operators (LCOs) given their fragmented nature.

But this well capitalised and consolidated MSO space is negative for broadcasters & DTH players, the research house said. Hence, while maintaining outperformer rating on Dish TV, it slashed target price to Rs 84 from Rs 111 (potential upside of 67 percent).

Bank of America Merrill Lynch also said Dish TV is likely to be vulnerable from RIL's acquisitions. "We see pressure on high ARPU/HD subscribers which would pressure overall ARPU."

At 10:20 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 47.60, down Rs 2.65, or 5.27 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 10:38 am

