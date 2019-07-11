App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dish TV rallies 13% after CARE upgrades credit rating on bank facilities

Company said CARE Ratings has revised the rating for the banking facilities of the company from CARE A3 to CARE A3+

Shares of direct-to-home service provider Dish TV rallied more than 13 percent intraday on July 11 after CARE upgraded its credit rating on bank facilities.

The stock was quoting at Rs 29.50, up Rs 3.45, or 13.24 percent on the BSE at 1445 hours IST.

The company said CARE Ratings has revised the rating for the banking facilities of the company from CARE A3 to CARE A3+.

The stock was trading with volumes of 30,47,300 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,745,534 shares, a decrease of -46.96 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 74.30 and 52-week low Rs 19.25 on 16 July, 2018 and 28 January, 2019, respectively. Its current market capitalisation stood at Rs 5,394.97 crore.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dish TV

