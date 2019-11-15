App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dish TV posts Q2 net loss of Rs 96.37 cr

Revenue from operations dropped to Rs 893.18 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,594.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Direct-to-home operator Dish TV India Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 96.37 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019. The Essel Group firm had reported a net profit of Rs 19.73 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing.

"With programming cost becoming a pass-through item in the new tariff regime, subscription and operating revenues for the quarter are not comparable with the corresponding period last year," the company said.

During the quarter, it added 42,000 net subscribers, closing net subscriber base of 23.94 million.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 09:13 pm

tags #Business #Dish TV India Ltd #earnings #India #Market news

