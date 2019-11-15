Dish TV posts Q2 net loss of Rs 96.37 cr

Direct-to-home operator Dish TV India Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 96.37 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019. The Essel Group firm had reported a net profit of Rs 19.73 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations dropped to Rs 893.18 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,594.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

"With programming cost becoming a pass-through item in the new tariff regime, subscription and operating revenues for the quarter are not comparable with the corresponding period last year," the company said.