Dish TV India share price gains 3% after substantial improvement in Q2 margin

Shares of direct-to-home services provider Dish TV India rallied 3 percent on November 15 even though the company reported double-digit loss in the quarter ended September.

The stock closed at Rs 13.85, up Rs 0.44, or 3.28 percent, on the BSE.

The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 96 crore against a profit of Rs 19.7 crore in same period last year. In fact, the loss widened compared to Rs 31.98 crore loss registered in June quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell 44 percent year-on-year to Rs 893.2 crore as subscription revenue slipped 45 percent to Rs 792 crore YoY.

"Prolonged monsoon resulted in recharge delays impacting subscription revenues for the quarter. The absence of big-ticket sporting events like the Cricket World Cup also impacted subscription revenues and churn reported during the second quarter, as compared to the previous quarter," Dish TV said.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 3.7 percent to Rs 520 crore YoY. But the EBITDA margin expanded to 58.3 percent during the quarter against 33.9 percent in same period last year due to lower operating expenses (down 77.6 percent YoY), employee cost (down 30 percent) and finance cost (down 13 percent YoY).

Numbers, barring margin, fell short of analyst expectations. Edelweiss had expected the company to report the profit at Rs 37.3 crore on revenue of Rs 939.9 crore and EBITDA at Rs 549.9 crore with margin at 58.5 percent for the quarter.

Dish TV added 42,000 subscribers during the quarter, taking the net subscriber base to 2.394 crore.