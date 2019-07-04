Dish TV climbs 8% on report of Bharti-Warburg acquiring promoters' stake

Shares of direct-to-home services provider Dish TV rallied 7.7 percent intraday on July 4 after a media report indicated that Airtel and private equity firm are likely to buy promoters' 57.99 percent stake in the company.

The stock was quoting at Rs 32.55, up Rs 1.25, or 3.99 percent on the BSE at 1110 hours IST.

"The promoters of Dish TV will be exiting the business by selling their stake to Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of telecom giant Bharti Airtel," reports Business Standard.

Airtel Digital TV is likely to partner with private equity firm Warburg Pincus to purchase the Goel family's stake for Rs 45-50 per share, or between Rs 4,800 crore and Rs 5,300 crore, the report said.

If the deal, which is likely to be finalised next month, goes through, it would be the second biggest merger in the Indian direct-to-home (DTH) space. Dish TV will be the main brand after the merger.