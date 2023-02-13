 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balkrishna Industries shares down 11% on disappointing Q3 earnings

Feb 13, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

The company disappointed investors on all three fronts as sales, EBIDTA margin as well as bottomline declined on year in Oct-Dec

Shares of Balkrishna Industries plummeted on February 13 as a disappointing set of earnings for the December quarter prompted investors to shun the stock.

At 10.48 am, Balkrishna Industries was trading 9.84 percent lower at Rs 2,081.75 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 2,041.00.

The company's earnings for the Oct-Dec period disappointed investors on all three fronts. Net sales declined 5 percent on year to Rs 66,480 crore in Oct-Dec, largely dragged by weak volumes.

On the other hand, a high cost inventory dragged the company's EBIDTA margin down 990 basis points year-on-year to 12.4 percent in the December quarter.