MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Direxion to launch US ETF that offers managed short exposure to CME Bitcoin futures

In addition to obtaining short exposure by investing in a combination of financial instruments, such as swaps or futures contracts that provide short exposure to the Bitcoin Futures, the fund may also short an ETF that invests in Bitcoin futures, Direxion said.

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters

Representative image: Reuters

Direxion, a leading exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer, will launch a fund that will offer managed short exposure to CME Bitcoin futures contracts, the company said in a regulatory filing before the US Securities and Exchange Commission on October 26.

The announcement comes a week after futures-backed ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF were launched.

Amid the recent ETF debuts, the price of Bitcoin has surged to record-levels, hovering close to the $67,000-mark.

The new fund "seeks to achieve its investment objective through managed short exposure to CME bitcoin futures contracts (the Bitcoin Futures). The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin", Direxion said in its regulatory filing.

Also Read | How does the first bitcoin ETF change your life?

Close

Related stories

In addition to obtaining short exposure by investing in a combination of financial instruments, such as swaps or futures contracts that provide short exposure to the Bitcoin futures, the fund may also short an ETF that invests in Bitcoin Futures, Direxion added.

"On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high quality credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements," the filing further stated.

Also Read | Tesla may accept Bitcoin again, believes in its ‘long-term potential’

Direxion, however, warned potential investors that they should be prepared to face unexpected risks due to the wild swings in the Bitcoin market.

"Bitcoin and bitcoin futures are relatively new investments. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero," it said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #Bitcoin Futures #Direxion #ETF
first published: Oct 27, 2021 06:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.