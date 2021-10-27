Direxion to launch US ETF that offers managed short exposure to CME Bitcoin futures

Representative image: Reuters

Direxion, a leading exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuer, will launch a fund that will offer managed short exposure to CME Bitcoin futures contracts, the company said in a regulatory filing before the US Securities and Exchange Commission on October 26.

The announcement comes a week after futures-backed ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF were launched.

Amid the recent ETF debuts, the price of Bitcoin has surged to record-levels, hovering close to the $67,000-mark.

The new fund "seeks to achieve its investment objective through managed short exposure to CME bitcoin futures contracts (the Bitcoin Futures). The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin", Direxion said in its regulatory filing.

In addition to obtaining short exposure by investing in a combination of financial instruments, such as swaps or futures contracts that provide short exposure to the Bitcoin futures, the fund may also short an ETF that invests in Bitcoin Futures, Direxion added.

"On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high quality credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements," the filing further stated.

Direxion, however, warned potential investors that they should be prepared to face unexpected risks due to the wild swings in the Bitcoin market.

"Bitcoin and bitcoin futures are relatively new investments. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero," it said.