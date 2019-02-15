Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon soars 10% as it gets completion certificate for Ghaghra Bridge project

The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority on February 12, 2019 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on February 4, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infrastructure major Dilip Buildcon rallied as much as 10 percent intraday on Friday after the company received provisional completion certificate for the project 'Four Laning of Ghaghra Bridge to Varanasi section of NH 233 from 121.800 km to 180.420 km from Ghaghra bridge abutment on Basti side to Bhudanpur urban section in the state of Uttar Pradesh under NHDP Phase - IV on EPC mode.'

The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority on February 12, 2019 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on February 4, 2019.

Clipboard02

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.15 times.

At 12:12 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 450.00, up Rs 40.15, or 9.80 percent. t has touched an intraday high of Rs 464.45 and an intraday low of Rs 408.85.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 12:17 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dilip Buildcon

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.