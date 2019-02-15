Dilip Buildcon soars 10% as it gets completion certificate for Ghaghra Bridge project

Infrastructure major Dilip Buildcon rallied as much as 10 percent intraday on Friday after the company received provisional completion certificate for the project 'Four Laning of Ghaghra Bridge to Varanasi section of NH 233 from 121.800 km to 180.420 km from Ghaghra bridge abutment on Basti side to Bhudanpur urban section in the state of Uttar Pradesh under NHDP Phase - IV on EPC mode.'

The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority on February 12, 2019 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on February 4, 2019.

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.15 times.

At 12:12 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 450.00, up Rs 40.15, or 9.80 percent. t has touched an intraday high of Rs 464.45 and an intraday low of Rs 408.85.