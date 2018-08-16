Dilip Buildcon shares rise 5% after strong Q1 earnings, though margin contracts

Road developer Dilip Buildcon share price rallied 5 percent intraday Thursday after strong earnings reported for the quarter ended June 2018.

At 10:47 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 860.75, up 1.97 percent on the BSE.

The company has reported strong set of earnings for the quarter with profit more than doubling to Rs 255.5 crore compared to Rs 122.2 crore in same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew by 46.4 percent to Rs 2,436.3 crore against Rs 1,664.1 crore in corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 44.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 432 crore, but margin contracted by 20 basis points to 17.8 percent in Q1FY19.

Dilip Buildcon said its orderbook increased to Rs 24,090.3 crore which includes 93 percent from road, highways and bridges segment, compared to Rs 23,888.1 crore in same period last year.