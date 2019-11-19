App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon share price jumps 4% on Rs 2,100 cr order from Coal India

Dilip Buildcon said the order was valued at Rs 2,122.74 crore and the contract period was 1,552 days.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon (DBL) gained 4 percent intraday November 19 on receiving a Rs 2,100 crore order from country's largest coal mining company Coal India.

"DBL has been awarded overburden removal contract mining work for Nigahi Project at Singrauli District in Madhya Pradesh by the Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India," the construction company said in its BSE filing.

NCL issued Letter of Award (LOA) on November 18.

The company said the order was valued at Rs 2,122.74 crore and the contract period was 1,552 days.

The company was declared as L1 bidder in the reverse auction conducted by Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited on September 29 this year.

Overburden removal quantity stood at 186.23 million BCM, the company said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 417.50, up Rs 13.60, or 3.37 percent on the BSE at 1013 hours IST.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 10:47 am

