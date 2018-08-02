App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon rises nearly 10% as company emerged lowest bidder for Rs 717cr mining project

The company has been declared lowest bidder (L-1) for a new OB removal contract mining project valued at Rs 717.45 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose nearly 10 percent intraday Thursday as company bagged an order worth Rs 717 crore.

The company has been declared lowest bidder (L-1) for a new OB removal contract mining project valued at Rs 717.45 crore (excluding GST) by the Northern Coalfield (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, Jayant OCP Project Singrauli in the State of Madhya Pradesh.

The bid cost for the project was Rs 785.98 crore and period of the work is 36 months.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,248.35 and 52-week low Rs 493 on 15 May, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.49 percent below its 52-week high and 73.49 percent above its 52-week low.

At 11:39 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 855, up Rs 61.95, or 7.81 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 11:51 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

