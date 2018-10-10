App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon rises 9% on alteration of object clause of MoA to start new business activity

The company altered its main object clause of the MoA (Memorandum of Association) of the company to carry on the business of purchase and sale of petroleum and petroleum products.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose 9 percent intraday Wednesday as company altered its main object clause of MoA to start new business activity.

The company altered its main object clause of the MoA (Memorandum of Association) of the company to carry on the business of purchase and sale of petroleum and petroleum products.

The company is going to act as dealers in and distributors for petroleum companies. It will run service station for repair and servicing of automobiles and to manufacture or deal in fuel oils, cutting oils and greases.

Also, the company is going to explore, develop, produce, purchase or otherwise acquire petroleum crude oil, natural gas, all kinds of hydrocarbons and mineral substances, both onshore, within the territorial jurisdiction of the Indian Union and anywhere in the World.

At 11:58 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 543.00, up Rs 31.05, or 6.07 percent.

First Published on Oct 10, 2018 12:08 pm

