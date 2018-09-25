App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon rises 5% as co declares lowest bidder for project worth Rs 601cr

The company has been declared L-1 bidder for a new EPC project Navnera Barrage (Dam) under Phase 1/A, valued at Rs 601.02 crore by the Water Resource Department, Kota, Rajasthan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dilip Buildcon 5 percent intraday Tuesday as company declared lowest bidder by the Water Resource Department, Kota.

The company has been declared L-1 bidder for a new EPC project Navnera Barrage (Dam) under Phase 1/A, valued at Rs 601.02 crore by the Water Resource Department, Kota, Rajasthan.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters is already closed till September 24, 2018 and shall continue to remain close till September 26, 2018.

The construction period is 48 months.

At 10:06 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 726.45, up Rs 15.20, or 2.14 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 10:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.