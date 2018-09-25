Dilip Buildcon rises 5% as co declares lowest bidder for project worth Rs 601cr

Shares of Dilip Buildcon 5 percent intraday Tuesday as company declared lowest bidder by the Water Resource Department, Kota.

The company has been declared L-1 bidder for a new EPC project Navnera Barrage (Dam) under Phase 1/A, valued at Rs 601.02 crore by the Water Resource Department, Kota, Rajasthan.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters is already closed till September 24, 2018 and shall continue to remain close till September 26, 2018.

The construction period is 48 months.

At 10:06 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 726.45, up Rs 15.20, or 2.14 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil