App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon locked at 5% lower circuit; receives financial aid for 3 projects

The company's 3 wholly owned subsidiary companies have received the sanction letter from NBFC and Nationalized Bank to finance their hybrid annuity mode (HAM) projects.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dilip Buildcon locked at 5 percent lower circuit on Monday. The company received sanction letter from NBFC and Nationalized Bank to finance their projects.

There were pending sell orders of 43,306 shares, with no buyers available.

The company's 3 wholly owned subsidiary companies have received the sanction letter from NBFC and Nationalized Bank to finance their hybrid annuity mode (HAM) projects.

The company's bid cost for these projects is Rs 3,771.7 crore.

The company is in advance stage to get the sanction for the remaining HAM projects to achieve the financial closure within the specified time period of the Concession agreement

At 11:36 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 630.50, down Rs 33.15 on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,248.35 and 52-week low Rs 426.80 on 15 May, 2018 and 29 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 49.49 percent below its 52-week high and 47.73 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 11:51 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.