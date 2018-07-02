Dilip Buildcon locked at 5% lower circuit; receives financial aid for 3 projects

Shares of Dilip Buildcon locked at 5 percent lower circuit on Monday. The company received sanction letter from NBFC and Nationalized Bank to finance their projects.

There were pending sell orders of 43,306 shares, with no buyers available.

The company's 3 wholly owned subsidiary companies have received the sanction letter from NBFC and Nationalized Bank to finance their hybrid annuity mode (HAM) projects.

The company's bid cost for these projects is Rs 3,771.7 crore.

The company is in advance stage to get the sanction for the remaining HAM projects to achieve the financial closure within the specified time period of the Concession agreement

At 11:36 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 630.50, down Rs 33.15 on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,248.35 and 52-week low Rs 426.80 on 15 May, 2018 and 29 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 49.49 percent below its 52-week high and 47.73 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil