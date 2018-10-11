Dilip Buildcon hits 52-week low despite bagging Rs 1,000-crore contract

Shares of Dilip Buildcon touched 52-week low of Rs 500, down 9.2 percent intraday Thursday. The company bagged a project in the state of Odisha.

The company has been declared lowest bidder for a new OB removal contract mining project valued at Rs 1000.40 crore (including Taxes) by the Mahanadi Coalfield (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India , Samleshwari OCP, Jharsuguda District in the State of Odisha.

The contract period is 1825 days.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall be closed from October 10, 2018 to October 12, 2018 (both day inclusive).

At 09:51 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 528.30, down Rs 23.15, or 4.20 percent on the BSE.