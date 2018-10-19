App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon gains nearly 5% as Citi maintains buy with potential upside of 107%

According to Citi, rising interest rates are unlikely to have a significant impact on road project returns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Dilip Buildcon touched 52-week low of Rs 447.65, but gained nearly 5 percent intraday Friday as broking house Citi maintained buy with a potential upside of 107 percent.

Citi cut target price on company to Rs 966 from Rs 1,271 per share.

It has cut target to factor in lower sales, margins and lower valuation multiples. It also cut EPS estimates over FY19-21 by 16-25 percent, while valuation multiple lowered due to recent de-rating.

According to Citi, rising interest rates are unlikely to have a significant impact on road project returns.

At 09:54 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 469, up Rs 1.55, or 0.33 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 19, 2018 10:01 am

