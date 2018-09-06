Dilip Buildcon gains 3% on LoA worth Rs 717cr from Northern Coalfield

Share price of Dilip Buildcon gained 3.7 percent intraday Thursday as company received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Northern Coalfield (NCL) worth Rs 717.45 crore (excluding GST).

The company received LoA for removal of over burden at mining project from Northern Coalfield (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India for its Jayant OCP Project at Singrauli in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall be closed from September 6, 2018 to September 10, 2018 (both day Inclusive).

Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company to be held on September 28, 2018.

At 14:22 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 812.65, up Rs 26.75, or 3.40 percent on the BSE.

Share price increased by 40 percent in last 1 year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil