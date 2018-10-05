Dilip Buildcon gains 2% on orders win worth Rs 1,077 crore

Shares of Dilip Buildcon added 2 percent intraday Friday after company received orders worth Rs 1,077 crore.

The company has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail project, Phase -I, valued at Rs 247.06 crore and Rs 228.96 crore respectively by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co, Urban Administration and Development Department, Bhopal (M.P).

It has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new EPC project Navnera Barrage (Dam) under Phase I/(A), valued at Rs 601.02 crore by the Water Resource Department, Kota, Rajasthan.

At 11:34 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 626.80, up Rs 1.20, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,248.35 and 52-week low Rs 590.25 on 15 May, 2018 and 21 September, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 49.77 percent below its 52-week high and 6.23 percent above its 52-week low.

For more market news, click here

Posted by Rakesh Patil