Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon gains 2% on EPC order in Karnataka, project completion certificate in Jharkhand

The construction company said its joint venture Shaanxi Road & Bridge Group Company has been declared L-1 bidder by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, for a new EPC project in Karnataka

Dilip Buildcon shares gained 2 percent intraday on July 17 after bagging EPC project for construction of extra-dosed Bridge in Karnataka.

The construction company said its joint venture Shaanxi Road & Bridge Group Company has been declared top bidder by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, for a new EPC project in Karnataka.

The order is for construction of extra-dosed Bridge across Sharavathi Backwaters and approaches between Ambargodu and Kalasavalli of NH-369E.

In addition, Dilip Buildcon said the project - four laning of Mahulia-Baharagora-JH/WB boarder section of NH-33 & NH-06 in Jharkhand under NHDP Phase -III on EPC mode has been provisionally completed.

The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority on July 16 and has declared the project fit for entry into operation as on July 5, it added.

The stock was quoting at Rs 421.20, up Rs 3.95, or 0.95 percent on the BSE at 1120 hours IST.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 11:43 am

