you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon gains 1%; declares lowest bidder for project of Rs 247cr

The construction period for said project is 27 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
 
 
Shares of Dilip Buildcon added 1 percent intraday Tuesday as company declared as lowest bidder for a project of Rs 247 crore.

The company has been declared lowest (L-1) bidder for Bhopal Metro rail project, Phase -I, by the Urban Administration and Development Department Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co., Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).

The project include design and construction of elevated viaduct of length 6.225 KM between AIIMS and Subhash Nagar (Excluding stations) including entry and exit to Depot for Bhopal Metro Rail Project Phase-l.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall be closed from August 21, 2018 to August 23, 2018 (both days inclusive).

The construction period for said project is 27 months.

At 11:15 hrs Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 856, up Rs 1.90, or 0.22 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 11:26 am

