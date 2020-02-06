App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 11:04 AM IST

Dilip Buildcon declared lowest bidder for Chhattisgarh project, stock price up 3%

The company has been declared as L-1 bidder in the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India, it added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Dilip Buildcon share price gained 3 percent intraday on February 6 after the company was declared the lowest bidder for a Chhattisgarh project.

The stock, which has gained more than 22 percent in the last one year, was quoting at Rs 388.40, up Rs 5.40, or 1.41 percent, on the BSE at 1042 hours.

"...has been declared as L-1 bidder for a new HAM project viz. 4 lane with paved shoulder configuration of Pathrapali-Kathghora package-II of Bilaspur-Kathghora section of NH-111 (New NH-130) in Chhattisgarh under Bharatmala on Hybrid Annuity Mode," the road developer said in its BSE filing.

The tender was floated by the National Highways Authority of India, it added.

Hence, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company for promoter, promoter group, directors, KMPs, designated employees, designated persons, immediate relatives, specified person and connected person is already closed and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:04 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dilip Buildcon

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.