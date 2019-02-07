App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why Deloitte feels investing via digital platforms is the next big thing

Technology is set to democratize investments and wealth management in the next one year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Wealth management in the country will see a continuous and significant shift towards digital investing, with consumers increasingly preferring investing in financial assets through mobile or web applications, according to a recent report from Deloitte.

Deloitte India’s ‘Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) Predictions’ report highlights that the consumer preference for digital channels for investments and wealth management is steadily rising.

While digital investing may increase at varying rates for different asset classes, the facility of immediate service, the better discovery of products, and innovations in providing improved customer experience will cause customers to gravitate towards these new-age platforms increasingly.

The shift will be an unmistakable trend in “mutual funds.” Deloitte India estimates that digitally invested assets under management (AUM) are likely to grow by nearly 80 percent. In comparison, overall retail Assets Under Management (AUM) is expected to grow by 37 percent.

Digital investing will grow at more than double the rate of overall investment in mutual funds, the report adds.

The report also predicts that the year 2019 will be the inflection point for conversational artificial intelligence (AI) in India, with voice assistants witnessing wider adoption beyond smart speakers.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 04:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #markets #Technology

