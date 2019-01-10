App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Did you notice? Bajaj Finance outperformed Sensex in each of last 10 years

A glance at the list reveals that Asian Paints outperformed the Sensex in 9 out of the last 10 years.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
While investing, investors keenly watch for stocks that can multiply their wealth. But such stocks are very few in numbers. If you follow markets regularly, you would at least want to invest in stocks that outperform benchmarks.

Upon some data analysis, we deduced that Bajaj Finance is the only stock that outperformed Sensex in each of the last 10 calendar years. An investor who believes that Sensex is likely to give good returns in 2019 can keep eye on such consistent outperformer stocks.

In the recent interview with moneycontrol.com, Jyoti Roy of Angel Broking said a favourable outcome of the general elections could lead to multiple expansions which can push the Sensex closer to euphoric levels of around 45,000 by the year-end 2019.

A glance at the whole list reveals that Asian Paints outperformed the Sensex in 9 out of the last 10 years, whereas some of the country’s leading private sector banks (HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank) managed to beat the index in 8 calendar years.

Bajaj Finance 10 years of outperformance

First Published on Jan 10, 2019 09:22 am

tags #Bajaj Finance #Market Edge #Stocks Views

