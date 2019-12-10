App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Did you invest in Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO? Here's the allotment status

The bank would use fresh issue proceeds of Rs 750 crore to augment its Tier – 1 capital base

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank gave allotment status for all categories of investors who invested money into its IPO.

The listing of shares will take place on December 12.

The proportion of allotment for retail investors is 35:1102 - which implies 35 bidders will be allotted shares out of every 1,102 applicants for IPO, Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers told Moneycontrol.

Close

More than 1.87 crore equity shares (10 percent of total public issue size) were reserved for retail investors. The retail portion was oversubscribed by 49.09 times.

related news

Overall, the Rs 750-crore public issue was subscribed nearly 166 times and around Rs 76,000 crore worth of shares were bid during December 2-4.

In the IPO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank had also reserved Rs 75 crore worth of shares for shareholders of the parent company, Ujjivan Financial Services.

As the reserved portion for shareholders was subscribed only 4.12 times, the allotment status showed that the bidder who applied for 1 lot (i.e. 400 shares) has got all 400 shares, Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers said.

Image110122019

As per the above table, the bidder who had applied for 800 shares (2 lots) would receive 417 shares in the issue.

Among others, the portion set aside for HNIs (over 2.81 crore shares) was subscribed 473 times and QIB (over 5.62 crore shares) was subscribed 119.83 times.

The bank's IPO was launched mainly to comply with RBI norms to list within 3 years of receiving banking licence. Ujjivan Financial Services will dilute its stake in the bank from 94.4 percent to 80 percent post IPO.

"The promoter Ujjivan Financial Services will have to be further reduced to 40 percent by January 2022, 30 percent by January 2027 and eventually to 15 percent by January 2032 which requires dilution over the years and this dilution will also act as overhang on the stock post listing of shares," Ajcon Global said.

The bank would use fresh issue proceeds of Rs 750 crore to augment its Tier – 1 capital base to meet the future capital requirements.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 05:33 pm

tags #IPO - News #Ujjivan Financial Services #Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.