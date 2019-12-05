Dhunseri Investments share price locked in 20% upper circuit after strong September quarter

Consolidated profit from continuing operations during the quarter jumped to Rs 26.4 crore from Rs 5.14 crore YoY.
The share price of Dhunseri Investments was locked in 20 percent upper circuit on December 5 after the company reported strong earnings in the September quarter.
The stock was quoting at Rs 250.85, up 20 percent, and there were pending buy orders of 1,089 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE at 1457 hours.
The company’s net profit during the quarter ended September jumped to Rs 11.27 crore against Rs 4.97 crore in the same period last year due to nil tax expenses (against 0.31 crore YoY) and changes in fair value of investments routed through P&L.
Dhunseri Investments is an investment company registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a non-banking financial company.Other group companies Dhunseri Ventures rallied 19 percent intraday and Dhunseri Tea & Industries jumped 10.5 percent.