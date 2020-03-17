DHFL, Zee Ent, Jet Airways fall 5-12% after ED summons promoters on loan from Yes Bank

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation and Jet Airways were locked in 5 percent lower circuit, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises plunged 11.6 percent intraday on March 17 after Enforcement Directorate issued fresh summons to promoters.

Summon issued was with respect to loans given by cash-starved Yes Bank, the country's fourth-largest private sector lender.

Enforcement Directorate asked DHFL promoters Wadhawans to appear on March 17, while Naresh Goyal of Jet Airways and Subhash Chandra of Essel Group will appear on March 18.

Among others, ADAG's Anil Ambani and Peter Kerkar of Thomas Cook have been asked to appear on March 19, while Gautam Thapar of Avantha Group will appear on March 21.

At 11:58 hours, Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 149, down Rs 17.70, or 10.62 percent after hitting a day's low of Rs 146.45, while Jet Airways was down 4.96 percent at Rs 16.30 and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was down 494 percent at Rs 12.32 on the BSE.

However, buyers continued to stay with Yes Bank from last Friday as the stock rallied more than 150 percent in three consecutive sessions after the Reserve Bank of India assured all depositors, saying all deposits are safe and they should not worry about the bank now as the RBI after consultation with government has taken all precautionary measures.

As a result, State Bank of India will invest Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank, while ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank together will put in Rs 3,700 crore, hence the temporary liquidity problem has been resolved.

SBI also assured that as and when the capital is needed, it will manage.

Yes Bank reported its biggest-ever quarterly loss of over Rs 18,000 crore in Q3FY20 due to higher slippages, loan loss provisions and fall in deposits, but new MD & CEO Prashant Kumar, the ex-CFO of State Bank of India, assured that all problems will get resolved gradually.

The moratorium on Yes Bank, which has been allowed depositors to withdraw only upto Rs 50,000, will be lifted in the evening on March 18, which is much before the earlier date of April 3.