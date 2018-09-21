DHFL stock halves to below Rs 400; here's what MD Kapil Wadhawan has to say about it

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) share price plunged 42.5 percent to hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 351.05 amid high volumes on Friday.

The stock was quoting at Rs 369.65, down Rs 240.95, or 39.46 percent on the BSE, at 12:45 hours IST.

Detailed below is what Kapil Wadhawan, CMD, DHFL, told CNBC-TV18 in an interview earlier today:

We are sitting on strong liquidity, we are extremely conservative on liquidity. "Not a single repayment chew us, we always take care of interest rates and always ready for couple of quarters ahead."

He said the fall in stock is panic-stricken. We have total liability of Rs 4,800 crore by end of March 2019, including some amount of commercial paper which is not a big amount. "On top of that, we have close to Rs 10,000 crore of liability available with the company and there is monthly collection of around Rs 2,000-2,500 crore, so not a big worry."

Total commercial paper book as of now is Rs 7,500 crore of total Rs 1 lakh crore of assets on books, he detailed.

We as a family don't pledge shares and there is no intention of doing that loan against shares, he said.

Reports suggested that one fund house tried to sell one year commercial paper of the company last Friday, Wadhawan said this is just a secondary trade between parties. "This panic has no fundamental reasons, there must be cascading effect as we have good asset quality and NPAs are fine."

DHFL recently raised Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund its business growth.

Not only DHFL but also other housing finance companies are under pressure. Indiabulls Housing Finance cracked 11 percent, Reliance Home Finance fell 12 percent, Gruh Finance corrected 13 percent, Repco Home Finance dropped 8 percent, PNB Housing Finance corrected 5 percent and LIC Housing Finance declined 4 percent.

Dipan Mehta, Member BSE and NSE said companies which faced corporate governance issue earlier or analysts raised corporate governance issue are facing big hit now including Indiabulls Housing Finance and DHFL which are not liquid counters.

Other finance companies Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Shriram Transport Finance Corporation are also under pressure.

Borrowing is not the issue

Can Fin Homes, MD, SK Hota said borrowing is not an issue right now and the company has strong credit line from banks.

According to him, people who have huge borrowing from market, they could be facing some issue or under pressure. "I don't think there is an issue about borrowing which are available but at higher rates."