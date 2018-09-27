DHFL slips 4%; BNP Paribas buys 51.45 lakh shares of company

Share price of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) declined 4.5 percent intraday Thursday as stock remained under pressure after selling of commercial papers worth about Rs 200-300 crore by DSP Mutual Fund recently.

On Wednesday, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 51,45,821 shares of company at Rs 297.87 and Mridul Singhania bought 16,28,000 shares at Rs 307.91.

The share price tumbled 51 percent in last 5 trading session.

At 11:32 hrs Dewan Housing Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 294.50, down Rs 10.50, or 3.44 percent on the BSE.

