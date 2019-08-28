DHFL shares tumble 5% as company defaults again

After three successive sessions of gains, shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) tumbled 5 percent on BSE on August 28, a day after the company said it defaulted to the tune of Rs 14.13 crore towards interest payments on bonds.

An interest payment default of Rs 9.42 crore occurred on secured NCDs (5-year tenure) and of Rs 4.71 crore on 10-year NCDs, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Separately, the housing finance company said it planned to raise funds through equity share sale or other means as part of the debt resolution plan.

The company's board will to meet on August 30, when the proposal would be tabled, the firm said in another regulatory filing.

The fund mop-up can also be through any other permissible mode or a combination of prospectus or placement document or letter of offer or any other permissible offer, it added.