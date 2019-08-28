App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL shares tumble 5% as company defaults again

An interest payment default of Rs 9.42 crore occurred on secured NCDs (5 years tenure) and of Rs 4.71 crore on 10 years NCDs, the company said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After three successive sessions of gains, shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) tumbled 5 percent on BSE on August 28, a day after the company said it defaulted to the tune of Rs 14.13 crore towards interest payments on bonds.

An interest payment default of Rs 9.42 crore occurred on secured NCDs (5-year tenure) and of Rs 4.71 crore on 10-year NCDs, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Separately, the housing finance company said it planned to raise funds through equity share sale or other means as part of the debt resolution plan.

Close

The company's board will to meet on August 30, when the proposal would be tabled, the firm said in another regulatory filing.

related news

The fund mop-up can also be through any other permissible mode or a combination of prospectus or placement document or letter of offer or any other permissible offer, it added.

Shares of DHFL were trading 1.96 percent down at Rs 47.50 at 1115 IST.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 11:33 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

