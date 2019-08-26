DHFL shares jump 8% as the firm proposes 35% haircut to lenders

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) jumped over 8 percent on BSE on August 26 amid reports that the company proposed a 35 percent haircut to all lenders.

As reported by the Economic Times, "there will not be any principal haircut. However, maturities are expected to be elongated by five to 10 years with some coupon haircuts. On a net present value basis, bondholders may get a 30-35 percent hit on principal."

Earlier this month, DHFL had said that its draft resolution plan submitted to lenders spares creditors from having to take haircuts on principal payments.

Meanwhile, lenders to DHFL may declare 65 percent of loans outstanding to the stressed mortgage lender as unsustainable, as part of a debt settlement plan, Mint reported.

Of the total Rs 24,700 crore of unsustainable debt, or the portion of loans that DHFL can’t service through its cash flows, Rs 760 crore will be converted into equity at Rs 54 per share, while Rs 8,740 crore will be recast into unsecured debt that won’t generate any interest payments, the report further added.